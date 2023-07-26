Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda Vezel is a popular subcompact SUV manufactured by Honda.

Introduced in 2013, it quickly gained popularity in Pakistan, dominating the market with its hybrid version.

Price in Pakistan for used Vezel ranges from PKR 7,000,000 to PKR 13,900,000.

The Honda Vezel is a popular series of subcompact SUVs manufactured by Honda, a Japanese automobile company. It was first introduced in 2013 and quickly gained popularity in Pakistan, where its hybrid version dominated the market despite tough competition. The 1st Generation Honda Vezel is a front engine front/four-wheel drive vehicle and shares the same Honda Global Compact Series platform with other Honda models like the Fit, HR-V, and City, which are known by the HR-V name in other regions.

In 2021, Honda unveiled the 2nd generation of the Vezel, offering it in four different variants. The latest Vezel 2023 comes with numerous upgrades and competes strongly against other hybrid vehicles available in the market.

Honda Vezel Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the price of a used Honda Vezel ranges from PKR 7,000,000 to PKR 13,900,000. The variation in prices depends on factors such as the model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition of the car.

Variants Price* Honda Vezel e-HEV Play 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid 8 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats PKR 13,900,000 Honda Vezel e-HEV X 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid 8 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 8,000,000 Honda Vezel e-HEV Z 1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid 8 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start PKR 7,000,000 Honda Vezel G 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 8 Airbags, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control PKR 13,500,000

Honda Vezel Exterior

The 2nd Generation Honda Vezel boasts a familiar Honda design language in its exterior. At the front, it showcases sleek side swept headlights with LED daytime running lights, complemented by a stylish chrome grille, trapezium air intake, and dual fog lights. The rear end features an integrated roof spoiler with a brake light, sharp side swept taillights, and a standard case tailgate. Honda Vezel Interior Moving to the interior, the 2023 Honda Vezel offers a modern and spacious cabin with black plastic trim pieces. The seats are covered in either black or beige fabric, depending on the variant. The leather-wrapped steering wheel is adjustable and features controls for cruise and multimedia functions. The dashboard houses a 9-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, along with a dual-zone automatic climate control system. Ample storage space is available, and the trunk can be adjusted for flat luggage space, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. The hands-free tailgate access adds convenience. Standard features include power and heated door mirrors, 8 airbags, power windows, power steering, cruise control, and more. Higher-end variants offer leather upholstery and satellite navigation. The Vezel also comes equipped with Honda Connect, providing modern features like the Honda digital key for smartphone-based locking/unlocking, turning the car into a Wi-Fi hotspot, and enabling remote operation of the air conditioner. The car offers three driving modes: normal, sport, and ECON. Overall, the interior of the 2nd Generation Honda Vezel provides ample space, comfort, and refinement befitting an SUV of its size, making it an attractive option in its class.

