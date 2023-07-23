Hyundai Santro Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Hyundai Santro price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Hyundai Santro, produced by the South Korean automaker Hyundai, is a compact car that made its debut in 1998 and has gained popularity due to its practicality, affordability, and fuel efficiency.

Its compact size and versatile interior space have made the Santro well-suited for urban driving and maneuvering into tight parking spaces. Inside, the car offers a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, boasting conveniences like power windows, air conditioning, and a modern infotainment system.

Regarding safety features, the Hyundai Santro comes equipped with standard elements, including dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), and seatbelt pretensioners.

In 2018, Hyundai introduced the latest generation of the Santro, which showcases a refreshed design and updated features. It is powered by a 1.1-liter gasoline engine, delivering sufficient power for daily commutes.

Overall, the Hyundai Santro remains a dependable and practical choice for those in search of a compact car that offers good fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience.

Hyundai Santro Price in Pakistan july 2023

Model and Engine Price (PKR) Santro Club 999 cc 2, 550,000 Santro Club GV 1086 cc 2,650,000 Santro Exec 999 cc 2,850,000 Santro Exec GV 999 cc 3,050,000 Santro Prime 999 cc 3,250,000 Santro Prime GV 999 cc 3,300,000 Hyundai Santro Exterior: Advertisement Advertisement The Hyundai Santro model from 2003 to 2014 showcases a distinctive and exclusive design language, characterized by circular headlights, a rectangular grille, and a small front air intake. At the rear, the car displays sleek narrow stacked taillights and a standard case hatchback. Notably, all variants of the Santro share this stylish design, setting it apart from its competitors and giving it a standout appearance on the road. Advertisement Hyundai Santro Interior: Inside the 2014 Hyundai Santro, the interior features grey plastic trim pieces, and both the front and rear seats are covered in fabric material. The Club variant offers essential amenities like air conditioning, cup holders, a rear windscreen wiper, and a rear defogger. The prime variant takes it up a notch with the addition of a stereo speaker system. At the highest-end, the Exec variant comes fully equipped with power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a rear windscreen wiper. The GV variants offer a folding rear seat and cup holders. Optional features include a stereo speaker audio system, power lock doors, and power steering. Despite these features, it's worth noting that the overall interior space of the 2014 Hyundai Santro is below average, especially in the rear seating area, and it provides limited cargo capacity, making it less spacious compared to some of its competitors.