Prices in Pakistan range from PKR 2,550,000 to PKR 3,300,000, depending on the model and variant.

The interior offers comfortable seating, power steering, airbags, and a versatile rear seat configuration.

The Hyundai Santro is a compact car manufactured by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. It was first introduced in 1998 and has since gained popularity for its practicality, affordability, and fuel efficiency.

The Santro is known for its compact size and versatile interior space, making it suitable for urban driving and tight parking spaces. It offers a comfortable and well-equipped cabin with features such as power windows, air conditioning, and a modern infotainment system.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Santro comes with standard features like dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), and seatbelt pretensioners.

The latest generation of the Hyundai Santro, introduced in 2018, features a refreshed design and updated features. It is powered by a 1.1-liter gasoline engine, providing sufficient power for daily commuting.

Overall, the Hyundai Santro is a reliable and practical choice for those seeking a compact car with good fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience.

Hyundai Santro Price in Pakistan july 2023

Model and Engine Price (PKR) Santro Club 999 cc 2, 550,000 Santro Club GV 1086 cc 2,650,000 Santro Exec 999 cc 2,850,000 Santro Exec GV 999 cc 3,050,000 Santro Prime 999 cc 3,250,000 Santro Prime GV 999 cc 3,300,000

Hyundai Santro Exterior:

The Hyundai Santro (2003-2014) boasts a distinct and unique design language with circular headlights, a rectangular grille, and a small air intake at the front. The rear features sleek narrow stacked taillights and a standard case hatchback. All variants of the Santro share the same styling, giving it a standout appearance compared to its competitors.

Hyundai Santro Interior:

Inside the Hyundai Santro 2014, grey plastic trim pieces are used, and the front and rear seats are covered in fabric. The Club variant includes air conditioning, cup holders, rear windscreen wiper, and a rear defogger. The prime variant offers a stereo speaker system, while the highest-end Exec variant includes power lock doors, power steering, power windows, and a rear windscreen wiper. The GV variants come with a folding rear seat and cup holders. Optional features include a stereo speaker audio system, power lock doors, and power steering. However, the overall interior space of the Hyundai Santro 2014 is below average, especially in the rear, and it offers limited cargo capacity.