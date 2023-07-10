The Hyundai Santro is a compact car known for its practicality, affordability, and fuel efficiency.

Prices in Pakistan range from PKR 2,550,000 to PKR 3,300,000, depending on the model and variant.

The interior offers comfortable seating, power steering, airbags, and a versatile rear seat configuration.

The Hyundai Santro is a compact car manufactured by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. It was first introduced in 1998 and has since gained popularity for its practicality, affordability, and fuel efficiency.

The Santro is known for its compact size and versatile interior space, making it suitable for urban driving and tight parking spaces. It offers a comfortable and well-equipped cabin with features such as power windows, air conditioning, and a modern infotainment system.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai Santro comes with standard features like dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), and seatbelt pretensioners.

The latest generation of the Hyundai Santro, introduced in 2018, features a refreshed design and updated features. It is powered by a 1.1-liter gasoline engine, providing sufficient power for daily commuting.

Overall, the Hyundai Santro is a reliable and practical choice for those seeking a compact car with good fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience.

Hyundai Santro Price in Pakistan july 2023

Model and Engine Price (PKR) Santro Club 999 cc 2, 550,000 Santro Club GV 1086 cc 2,650,000 Santro Exec 999 cc 2,850,000 Santro Exec GV 999 cc 3,050,000 Santro Prime 999 cc 3,250,000 Santro Prime GV 999 cc 3,300,000

Santro Exterior

The Hyundai Santro 2023 model showcases a stylish and sophisticated exterior design. Its hatchback body style combines both aesthetics and practicality. The inclusion of tubeless tires ensures a comfortable and smooth ride on all types of roads in Pakistan. The Santro is equipped with a rear defroster and defogger, improving visibility in adverse weather conditions. The front grille and headlights enhance the car’s attractive design, while the sleek and narrow taillights at the rear complete its overall appealing appearance.

Built with a metallic body, the Santro offers protection from external elements. The front wipers effectively clear the windshield from water and debris, ensuring clear visibility for the driver. The stylish side mirrors not only provide convenience while driving but also contribute to the overall exterior design of the car.

Santro Interior

The Hyundai Santro is a hatchback car that has undergone improvements and modifications in terms of quality and features. It showcases a stylish and comfortable design both inside and out.

The interior of the Hyundai Santro is designed to cater to the needs of a small family car. It provides comfortable seating, ensuring a convenient journey. The car is equipped with power steering and airbags for the safety of both the driver and passengers. The rear seats can be folded down, adding to their versatility. The air-conditioning system is highly efficient, maintaining a cool and comfortable interior.

