Hyundai Set to Unveil Base Variant of Tucson This Weekend

Expected price of base variant to be Rs. 5 to Rs. 9 lakhs lower than Tucson FWD model.

Exterior features halogen headlamps, tail lamps, fog lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior includes 6-7 inch floating screen, manual fabric seats, and 17.4-inch speakers.

Advertisement

Hyundai Nishat Motor Limited has been preparing to launch the base variant of the Hyundai Tucson, as we reported approximately two months ago.

According to insider sources, the car assembler aims to introduce this crossover SUV to compete with the Kia Sportage Alpha. The vehicle has already been assembled, and the company is currently making arrangements for its marketing campaign.

Despite a slight delay from the initial projected launch in June 2023, Hyundai is now gearing up to introduce the base variant of the Hyundai Tucson in the local market.

This anticipation is fueled by a recent social media post from the company on July 5, which hints at new experiences and states, “Embrace the excitement as new experiences await, Just 3 days away!” Notably, the post includes hashtags referencing “GLS,” leading to speculation that this is the name of the Hyundai Tucson’s base variant.

Expected Hyundai Price in Pakistan

According to insider sources, the price of the base variant is expected to be approximately Rs. 5 to Rs. 9 lakhs lower than the Tucson Front Wheel Drive (FWD) model.

Advertisement

Exterior

The base variant of the Hyundai Tucson features halogen headlamps, tail lamps, and fog lights, while retaining LED daytime running lights (DRLs) similar to higher-end variants. The front grille does not have chrome garnish, and it comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle does not include a push-start button or a jackknife key with smart key functions, although it does offer keyless entry. It lacks a panoramic roof or a sunroof. The side mirrors have integrated LED indicators, and there are silver roof rails. The base variant does not have smart entry functionality.

Interior

The interior of the base variant of the Hyundai Tucson includes a floating screen with physical buttons, likely sized at 6 or 7 inches. It is expected to have a full-size spare wheel similar to the Sportage Alpha. The tailgate operates manually, and the seats are manual fabric seats. Rear AC vents are not present in this variant. The audio system is equipped with 17.4-inch speakers. The base variant does not offer a wireless charger, cooled glove box, or a chromatic mirror.