Hyundai Sonata Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited has unveiled the Sonata in Pakistan, introducing two variants of the eighth-generation luxury sedan. This prestigious car has captured the attention of customers who desire executive styling and luxurious amenities.

Having achieved global acclaim, the Sonata’s arrival in Pakistan has created high demand for this sophisticated vehicle. Its 2500cc engine is complemented by a wide range of features and technologies, prioritizing safety, convenience, and an exceptional driving experience.

The Sonata offers a cutting-edge touchscreen infotainment system, ensuring seamless integration with mobile devices. Advanced safety systems further enhance its appeal, providing reassurance to drivers and passengers alike. Additionally, the sedan is available with multiple engine options, contributing to its remarkable fuel efficiency and smooth performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes.

Inside the cabin, the Sonata comfortably seats five passengers, and its generously sized trunk caters to those seeking a premium car with ample storage space. Its appeal is further heightened by advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS braking, electronic stability control, traction control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera.

Overall, the Hyundai Sonata stands out as an outstanding option for individuals in pursuit of a sophisticated and upscale driving experience, showcasing a harmonious blend of elegance, performance, and top-notch safety features.

Hyundai Sonata Price in Pakistan

Previous Price:

Hyundai Sonata 2.5L: Rs. 11,280,000

AIT for Filers: Rs. 300,000

AIT for Non-filers: Rs. 900,000

New Price:

Hyundai Sonata 2.5L: Rs. 11,956,800 (for Filers)

Hyundai Sonata 2.5L: Rs. 13,310,400 (for Non-filers)

New AIT Rates:

AIT for Filers: 6% (amounting to Rs. 676,800, an increase of Rs. 376,800)

AIT for Non-filers: 18% (amounting to Rs. 2,030,400, an increase of Rs. 1,130,400)

Hyundai Sonata Specifications

