Hyundai Sonata Price in Pakistan July 2023
  • Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited has introduced the Sonata in Pakistan.
  • The mid-size sedan has been a global success and its availability in Pakistan has made it a highly desirable option.
  • The Sonata boasts an array of features and technologies that enhance safety, convenience, and driving experience.
Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited has introduced the Sonata in Pakistan, offering two variants of the eighth-generation luxury sedan that has garnered significant attention from customers seeking executive styling and luxurious comforts.

This mid-size sedan has been a global success and its availability in Pakistan has made it a highly desirable option. With a 2500cc engine, the Sonata boasts an array of features and technologies that enhance safety, convenience, and driving experience.

Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, seamless mobile integration, advanced safety systems, and multiple engine options, the Sonata stands out as one of the top vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency and smooth performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting.

With spacious seating for five passengers and a generously sized trunk, the Sonata caters to the demands of those seeking a premium car. Its advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS braking, electronic stability control, traction control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera, further elevate its appeal as an excellent choice for buyers.

Hyundai Sonata Price in Pakistan

Previous Price:

  • Hyundai Sonata 2.5L: Rs. 11,280,000
  • AIT for Filers: Rs. 300,000
  • AIT for Non-filers: Rs. 900,000

New Price:

  • Hyundai Sonata 2.5L: Rs. 11,956,800 (for Filers)
  • Hyundai Sonata 2.5L: Rs. 13,310,400 (for Non-filers)

New AIT Rates:

  • AIT for Filers: 6% (amounting to Rs. 676,800, an increase of Rs. 376,800)
  • AIT for Non-filers: 18% (amounting to Rs. 2,030,400, an increase of Rs. 1,130,400)

Hyundai Sonata Specifications

