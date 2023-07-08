Hyundai Tucson Base Variant Launched in Pakistan

Hyundai Tucson base variant has been launched in Pakistan.

The entry-level crossover SUV invites customers to embark on new adventures with its versatile capabilities.

Newly launched Tucson variant is Front Wheel Drive (FWD).

The long wait is finally over as Hyundai has officially launched the base variant of the Tucson, known as the GLS, in Pakistan. The company had teased its arrival on social media a couple of days ago, building anticipation with the statement “Embrace the excitement as new experiences await, Just 3 days away!” Today, Hyundai Pakistan announced the arrival of the Tucson GLS through their social media platforms.

In their announcement post, the company expressed their excitement in introducing the latest member of the Hyundai family, the TUCSON GLS. They invited customers to explore the road to new adventures with this entry-level crossover SUV, emphasizing its suitability for a range of journeys.

Hyundai Tucson Engine and Transmission:

The new crossover SUV is equipped with a 4-Cylinder DOHC 1,999cc engine.

It delivers a power output of 155hp at 6,200RPMs and a torque of 192Nm at 4,000 RPMs.

Hyundai Tucson Exterior:

The exterior of the car showcases halogen headlights for optimal visibility.

LED Day Time Running Lights (DRLs) are incorporated into the design.

Hyundai Tucson Interior:

The interior of the crossover SUV offers comfortable fabric seats.

A 10.1-inch AVN display provides a modern and interactive infotainment experience.

Hyundai Tucson Suspension and Tyres:

The front suspension of the vehicle utilizes a McPherson Strut Type system.

The rear suspension is a Multi-Link Type with HPD-PLD Type setup.

These specifications and features are outlined in the official brochure of the Hyundai Tucson GLS, providing a glimpse into the notable aspects of the new crossover SUV.

The newly launched Hyundai Tucson base variant is a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) vehicle. The car assembler has encouraged interested consumers to reach out to nearby dealerships for booking the new variant.

News regarding the launch of the base variant of the Hyundai Tucson had been circulating in the market for some time. In April, it was reported that Hyundai Pakistan was planning to introduce the base variant of the Tucson in the following months. Sources at that time indicated that the car assembler intended to position the crossover SUV as a competitor to the Kia Sportage Alpha.

Initially, the launch was expected in June 2023, but it was delayed by a month. Two months ago, sources revealed that the car had already been assembled and the company was currently making preparations for its marketing campaign.

