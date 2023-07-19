Hyundai Tucson Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

In Pakistan, the price of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson varies from PKR 8,230,000 to PKR 8,859,000.

The Tucson’s exterior showcases Hyundai’s recognizable design language.

The Hyundai Tucson is a well-known compact SUV that has undergone multiple redesigns.

Hyundai Tucson is known for its stylish design, modern interior, and range of features. In Pakistan, the base variant of the Tucson, known as the GLS, has been announced. The GLS was announced after being teased online by the South Korean auto giant.

Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan

The price of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan ranges from PKR 8,230,000 for the base FWD A/T GLS Sport variant to PKR 8,859,000 for the top-of-the-line AWD A/T Ultimate variant. These prices are ex-factory, meaning they do not include taxes or dealer markup.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 8,230,000

Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation PKR 8,859,000

Get Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate On Road Price

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

The exterior of the Hyundai Tucson features a familiar Hyundai design language. The front end has sleek, narrow headlights with LED daytime running lights, a small chrome grille, a trapezoidal air intake, and dual fog lights.

The rear end has a roof spoiler with an integrated brake light, sharp side-swept taillights, and a standard tailgate. All variants of the Tucson have the same styling. The overall exterior of the Tucson features a unique but familiar Hyundai design language that allows it to stand out from other crossovers in its class.

Hyundai Tucson Interior

The interior of the Hyundai Tucson is made up of dark and light gray plastic trim pieces. The front and rear seats are covered in fabric.

The entire dashboard has been redesigned to incorporate a new 10-inch touchscreen display. Standard features include power and heated door mirrors, automatic climate control, two airbags, a stereo speaker system, power windows, power steering, cruise control, and power door locks.

The overall interior of the third-generation Hyundai Tucson offers a good amount of interior space in both the front and rear for a crossover of its exterior dimensions, and it also offers a good level of comfort and interior refinement.

