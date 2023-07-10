Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan July 2023

Introduced in 2004, sharing platform with Hyundai Elantra and Kia Sportage.

The Hyundai Tucson is a well-known compact crossover SUV produced by Hyundai, a prominent South Korean automobile manufacturer.

It made its debut in 2004, sharing its platform with the Hyundai Elantra and the Kia Sportage. With its inclusion of six airbags, the Tucson quickly gained popularity among consumers.

The 2020 unveiling of the fourth-generation Tucson showcased updates such as a redesigned front grille and newly designed Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

The vehicle provides customers with the choice of two wheelbase options and the option to select additional interior features. In Pakistan, the Hyundai Tucson 2023 is offered in two variants: the Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport and the Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate.

Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan

The Hyundai Tucson 2023 in Pakistan is priced between PKR 8,230,000 for the base variant FWD A/T GLS Sport and PKR 8,859,000 for the top-of-the-line AWD A/T Ultimate variant. These prices are the ex-factory prices of the Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan.