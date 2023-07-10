Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan July 2023

- Introduced in 2004, sharing platform with Hyundai Elantra and Kia Sportage.
- Well-known compact crossover SUV produced by Hyundai.
- Fourth-generation unveiled in 2020, featuring redesigned front grille and new DRLs.
The Hyundai Tucson is a well-known compact crossover SUV produced by Hyundai, a prominent South Korean automobile manufacturer.
It made its debut in 2004, sharing its platform with the Hyundai Elantra and the Kia Sportage. With its inclusion of six airbags, the Tucson quickly gained popularity among consumers.
The 2020 unveiling of the fourth-generation Tucson showcased updates such as a redesigned front grille and newly designed Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
The vehicle provides customers with the choice of two wheelbase options and the option to select additional interior features. In Pakistan, the Hyundai Tucson 2023 is offered in two variants: the Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport and the Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate.
Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan
The Hyundai Tucson 2023 in Pakistan is priced between PKR 8,230,000 for the base variant FWD A/T GLS Sport and PKR 8,859,000 for the top-of-the-line AWD A/T Ultimate variant. These prices are the ex-factory prices of the Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
Advertisement
2 Airbags, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 8,230,000
Get Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport On Road Price
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Advertisement
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation
PKR 8,859,000
Get Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate On Road Price
Hyundai Tucson Exterior
The exterior of the Hyundai Tucson showcases Hyundai’s recognizable design language. At the front, it features sleek narrow side swept headlights with tube-shaped LED daytime running light inserts, a small chrome grille, a trapezium air intake, and dual fog lights. The rear of the vehicle includes a roof spoiler with an integrated brake light, sharp side swept taillights, and a standard case tailgate. Across all variants, the Hyundai Tucson maintains consistent styling throughout. Overall, the 3rd Generation Hyundai Tucson exhibits a distinct yet familiar Hyundai design that sets it apart from other crossovers in its class.
Hyundai Tucson Interior
The interior of the Hyundai Tucson is adorned with a combination of dark and light grey plastic trim pieces. Both the front and rear seats are upholstered in fabric. Notably, the entire center stack has been revamped to accommodate a new 10-inch touchscreen display. Standard features of the Tucson include power and heated door mirrors, automatic climate control, a stereo speaker system, power windows, power steering, cruise control, power lock doors, and two airbags. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the 3rd Generation Hyundai Tucson provides ample interior space in both the front and rear, offering a comfortable and refined interior experience.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.