Hyundai Tucson:10 Reasons Why The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Is Special

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid stands out with style, luxury, and innovation in the hybrid segment.

Europe’s best-selling compact SUV in 2022, awarded Top Safety Pick by IIHS.

Hyundai Tucson 2023 price ranges from PKR 7,365,000 to PKR 8,859,000 (ex-factory rates).

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid stands out among ordinary hybrid crossover SUVs for various reasons. It goes beyond mere fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness by adding excitement, style, and a touch of luxury to the hybrid segment.

Its futuristic design, impressive performance, and smooth driving experience highlight Hyundai’s dedication to innovation. Inside, the spacious and comfortable interior, along with advanced technology, guarantees an enjoyable driving experience.

Notably, the Tucson Hybrid was Europe’s top-selling compact SUV in 2022 and received the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick, solidifying its superiority. If you seek a hybrid crossover SUV that offers more than just good gas mileage, the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is unquestionably the best choice, bringing a fresh and distinctive perspective to the market.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Looks Handsome

It Comes With A Punchy Yet Refined Powertrain

The Tucson's Hybrid Setup Is A Good Balance

Impressive Fuel Economy

The Tucson Hybrid Features A Plush Interior

No Dearth Of Tech Features

Ample Safety Features At Your Disposal

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Is Well Priced

Best-In-Class-Warranty

10 The Tucson HEV’s All-Weather Capabilities

Hyundai Tucson 2023 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the price of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson varies depending on the variant. The base model FWD A/T GLS starts at PKR 7,365,000, while the top-tier AWD A/T Ultimate variant is priced at PKR 8,859,000. These prices are ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, 10.1 inch infotainment display, 2 Air bags PKR 7,365,000

Get Tucson FWD A/T GLS On Road Price Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 8,230,000

Get Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport On Road Price Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation

PKR 8,859,000Get Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate On Road Price

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.