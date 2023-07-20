Hyundai Tucson:10 Reasons Why The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Is Special

- 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid stands out with style, luxury, and innovation in the hybrid segment.
- Europe’s best-selling compact SUV in 2022, awarded Top Safety Pick by IIHS.
- Hyundai Tucson 2023 price ranges from PKR 7,365,000 to PKR 8,859,000 (ex-factory rates).
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid stands out among ordinary hybrid crossover SUVs for various reasons. It goes beyond mere fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness by adding excitement, style, and a touch of luxury to the hybrid segment.
Its futuristic design, impressive performance, and smooth driving experience highlight Hyundai’s dedication to innovation. Inside, the spacious and comfortable interior, along with advanced technology, guarantees an enjoyable driving experience.
Notably, the Tucson Hybrid was Europe’s top-selling compact SUV in 2022 and received the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick, solidifying its superiority. If you seek a hybrid crossover SUV that offers more than just good gas mileage, the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is unquestionably the best choice, bringing a fresh and distinctive perspective to the market.
- The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Looks Handsome
- It Comes With A Punchy Yet Refined Powertrain
- The Tucson’s Hybrid Setup Is A Good Balance
- Impressive Fuel Economy
- The Tucson Hybrid Features A Plush Interior
- No Dearth Of Tech Features
- Ample Safety Features At Your Disposal
- The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Is Well Priced
- Best-In-Class-Warranty
- 10The Tucson HEV’s All-Weather Capabilities
Hyundai Tucson 2023 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the price of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson varies depending on the variant. The base model FWD A/T GLS starts at PKR 7,365,000, while the top-tier AWD A/T Ultimate variant is priced at PKR 8,859,000. These prices are ex-factory rates.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, 10.1 inch infotainment display, 2 Air bags
PKR 7,365,000
Get Tucson FWD A/T GLS On Road Price
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 8,230,000
Get Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport On Road Price
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation
PKR 8,859,000
Get Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate On Road Price
