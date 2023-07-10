Hyundai Tucson’s New Model Drawbacks

Articles
  • Hyundai launches Tucson GLS variant with reduced price and fewer features.
  • It remains uncertain whether this pricing strategy will have a positive impact on Tucson’s sales in the future.
  • Tucson GLS lacks several significant features, including smart key, powered tailgate.
In the midst of the current economic turmoil, Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has followed the footsteps of Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) by introducing a new version of their popular SUV, Tucson.

Hyundai has taken a strategic approach by releasing a new entry-level variant of the SUV, known as the ‘Tucson GLS’. This variant offers a considerable price reduction compared to the GLS Sport and Ultimate versions.

The new Tucson GLS variant, although more affordable, does not include several significant features. Here is a breakdown of what is included and what is missing in the Tucson GLS version.

Included FeaturesMissing Features
3.5″ Mono TFT LCD ClusterSmart Key
Aero-Type Viper BladesPowered Tailgate
Manual Headlights AdjustmentDual Zone Climate Control
Electrically Adjustable and Retractable Side MirrorsPower Seat Adjustment
Auto Light ControlDriver-Side Lumbar Support
Shark Fin AntennaWireless Charger
10.1″ Infotainment UnitPush Start
Steering Wheel ControlsAuto Defogger
Cruise ControlCooled Glovebox
Rearview Camera With Dynamic GuidelinesPanoramic Sunroof
FoglampsMultiple Drive Modes
Halogen HeadlampsElectronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Fabric SeatsBrake Assist (BA)
LED Daytime Running LightsElectronic Stability Control (ESC)
Black Mesh-Pattern GrilleTraction Control (TC)
18″ Alloy WheelsElectronic Parking Brake (EPB)
Roof RailsAuto Hold Brake Assist
Antilock Braking System (ABS)Hill-Start Assist
6-Speed Automatic GearboxHill-Descent Control
All-Wheel Drive

The Tucson GLS variant offers a discount of Rs. 930,000 compared to the GLS Sport version, resulting in a price of Rs. 7,300,000, which is equivalent to the Kia Sportage Alpha. It remains uncertain whether this pricing strategy will effectively boost Tucson’s sales in the future.

