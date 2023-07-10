Hyundai Tucson’s New Model Drawbacks

Hyundai launches Tucson GLS variant with reduced price and fewer features.

It remains uncertain whether this pricing strategy will have a positive impact on Tucson’s sales in the future.

Tucson GLS lacks several significant features, including smart key, powered tailgate.

In the midst of the current economic turmoil, Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has followed the footsteps of Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) by introducing a new version of their popular SUV, Tucson.

Hyundai has taken a strategic approach by releasing a new entry-level variant of the SUV, known as the ‘Tucson GLS’. This variant offers a considerable price reduction compared to the GLS Sport and Ultimate versions.

The new Tucson GLS variant, although more affordable, does not include several significant features. Here is a breakdown of what is included and what is missing in the Tucson GLS version.

Included Features Missing Features 3.5″ Mono TFT LCD Cluster Smart Key Aero-Type Viper Blades Powered Tailgate Manual Headlights Adjustment Dual Zone Climate Control Electrically Adjustable and Retractable Side Mirrors Power Seat Adjustment Auto Light Control Driver-Side Lumbar Support Shark Fin Antenna Wireless Charger 10.1″ Infotainment Unit Push Start Steering Wheel Controls Auto Defogger Cruise Control Cooled Glovebox Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines Panoramic Sunroof Foglamps Multiple Drive Modes Halogen Headlamps Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Fabric Seats Brake Assist (BA) LED Daytime Running Lights Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Black Mesh-Pattern Grille Traction Control (TC) 18″ Alloy Wheels Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Roof Rails Auto Hold Brake Assist Antilock Braking System (ABS) Hill-Start Assist 6-Speed Automatic Gearbox Hill-Descent Control All-Wheel Drive

The Tucson GLS variant offers a discount of Rs. 930,000 compared to the GLS Sport version, resulting in a price of Rs. 7,300,000, which is equivalent to the Kia Sportage Alpha. It remains uncertain whether this pricing strategy will effectively boost Tucson’s sales in the future.