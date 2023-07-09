Advertisement
Italian Electric Vehicle Incorporates an Integrated Shower Feature

Italian Electric Vehicle Incorporates an Integrated Shower Feature

Italian Electric Vehicle Incorporates an Integrated Shower Feature

Italian Electric Vehicle Incorporates an Integrated Shower Feature

  • Fiat’s Topolino: Mini EV with unique features.
  • The vehicle is primarily targeted for the Italian market.
  • Includes a “little shower” and other distinctive elements.
Fiat’s upcoming mini-electric vehicle, known as the ‘Topolino,’ has generated significant online buzz due to its unconventional features. Primarily targeted for the Italian market, the Topolino aims to compete with models like the Chery QQ EV, Wuling Mini EV, and Citroen Ami, with an initial price of $10,739 (around Rs. 2.97 million).

Equipped with a 5.5 kWh battery, the EV offers a range of 75 kilometers and requires four hours of charging time. Stellantis, Fiat’s parent company, has highlighted a unique feature called the “little shower,” designed for enjoyable sunny days on the Italian coast.

Beyond its distinctiveness, the vehicle includes other peculiar elements like USB fans, Bluetooth speakers, warm water bottles, and beach towel seat covers. Stellantis has also announced two style options for the Topolino: a closed version and an open version with rope-like doors. Interestingly, the vehicle will have a single choice for color, interior, and wheel design.

As Fiat limits the top speed to 45 km/h, the Topolino is marketed as a ‘quadricycle’ due to its limited performance capabilities. With its distinctive characteristics, the Fiat Topolino is expected to primarily appeal to a niche market of novelty product enthusiasts, particularly within Italy.

