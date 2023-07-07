Advertisement
Kia Car Prices in Pakistan 2023 Experience Up to Rs. 400,000 Surge

Kia Car Prices in Pakistan 2023

Kia Lucky Motors has recently revealed an increase in the prices of its cars, announcing new ex-factory prices set to take effect from July 5, 2023. The company’s notification does not specify the reason behind this latest surge in rates. The revised prices provided by Kia Lucky Motors include the Capital Value Tax (CVT) component.

Kia Car Prices In Pakistan

Kia has recently revised the prices of several models in Pakistan. The updated prices are as follows:

  • The price of the Picanto MT remains unchanged at Rs. 3,350,000, as the company has not announced any new price for this variant.
  • The Kia Picanto AT has seen an increase of Rs. 200,000, bringing its new price to Rs. 3,825,000 from the previous Rs. 3,625,000.

 Kia Stonic:

  • The price of the Kia Stonic EX remains the same at Rs. 5,350,000, as there have been no revisions.
  • The Kia Stonic EX+ has undergone a price hike of Rs. 120,000, with the new price now standing at Rs. 6,050,000 compared to the previous Rs. 5,930,000.
Kia  Sportage:

  • The Sportage Alpha has seen an increase of Rs. 250,000, resulting in a new price of Rs. 7,300,000, up from the previous Rs. 7,050,000.
  • The Sportage FWD now costs Rs. 8,190,000 after a price increase of Rs. 250,000. The previous rate was Rs. 7,940,000.
  • The Sportage AWD has also experienced a price hike of Rs. 250,000, with the new price set at Rs. 8,820,000, up from the previous Rs. 8,570,000.
  • The newly introduced Sportage Black Edition has seen an increase of Rs. 250,000, bringing its new price to Rs. 9,300,000 from the previous Rs. 9,050,000.

