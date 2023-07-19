KIA Picanto Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Kia Picanto 2023 is a city car manufactured by KIA, introduced in 2004.

The Kia Picanto 2023 is a city car manufactured by KIA and was initially introduced in 2004. It is sold under different names in various Asian markets. The first generation of the Picanto featured a five-door hatchback design with petrol engine options and automatic transmission. It received two facelifts in 2007 and 2010, focusing on exterior and interior upgrades, including the distinctive ‘tiger-nose grille.’

In 2011, the second generation of the Picanto was launched with an enhanced design and a larger wheelbase. In Pakistan, the second-generation Picanto is assembled by Kia Lucky Motors and is equipped with a 1.0-liter petrol engine. It was introduced in Pakistan in 2019 and is available in two variants: Manual and Automatic.

KIA Picanto Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the KIA Picanto 2023 is priced at PKR 3,350,000 for the base 1.0 MT variant, while the top-of-the-line 1.0 AT variant is priced at PKR 3,825,000. These prices are exclusive of any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT 1000 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, DRLs, Steering Switches, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 3,350,000

KIA Picanto 1.0 AT 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, DRLs, Steering Switches, ABS, Power Windows, Power Steering PKR 3,825,000

Get Picanto 1.0 AT On Road Price

Kia Picanto Exterior: The compact Kia Picanto 2nd Generation boasts the signature tiger-nose grille with a black mesh and chrome outline. The front end features multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights, while the rear showcases rear combination lamps and a rear wiper. The car also includes electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, along with a purposeful rear spoiler and a rear screen with a defogger.

Kia Picanto Interior: Both variants of the Kia Picanto 2nd Generation provide comfortable interior space for five passengers. The motor-driven power steering is two-spoked and features electronic power steering. The steering is tilt-adjustable and incorporates tripmeter steering control. The instrument cluster displays a tachometer, trip computer, and manual transmission shift indicator. The rear seats have headrests, seatbelts for all three passengers, and ISOFIX availability.

The Picanto comes with standard features such as an MP3 integrated radio, AUX and USB ports, digital clock, Bluetooth audio and call function. Both variants are equipped with four speakers for a satisfactory audio experience, while a 9-inch LCD player is available as an option. Other standard features include cup holders, assist grips, a 12-volt interior accessory socket, ashtray, and sunglasses holder. Lamps can be found in the overhead console, gear clutch foot, glovebox, luggage area, and front passenger foot area. A luggage box is located under the front passenger’s seat, and the rear seats can split 60/40 to provide more storage space.

The Picanto offers folding-type keyless entry and features an immobilizer for security. It includes central door locking, a burglar alarm, and a security system. The front seats are equipped with airbags for added safety. The car also features a manual air conditioning heating system and an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for enhanced driving convenience.

