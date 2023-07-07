Kia Picanto Price in Pakistan: Picanto Receives Second Facelift for 3rd Generation Model

Kia Picanto: Popular compact city car for younger and first-time buyers.

Picanto’s replacement expected to be part of Kia’s plans for 15 new electrified models.

Minor visual updates, improved materials, 8-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Kia Connect services.

Advertisement

Kia Picanto, known as Kia Morning in South Korea, is a popular compact city car and the smallest model in Kia’s lineup. It has gained success in various European markets and is aimed at younger and first-time car buyers.

The model has undergone design input from Kia’s European design team in each generation, including the current third generation that has been in production since 2017.

To ensure its continued relevance, the third-generation Picanto received a facelift in 2020 after almost five years of production. Although the blog may not directly apply to Pakistani customers who currently have the second-generation Picanto since 2011, it provides valuable information for current Picanto owners and Kia enthusiasts.

Kia Picanto Price in Pakistan

Although the arrival of this updated version of the Picanto in Pakistan may not be immediate, it could also mark the end of the conventional gasoline-powered Picanto. As part of Kia’s brand restructuring, they have plans to introduce 15 new electrified models within the next 3 to 4 years, and the replacement for the Picanto will be one of them. While Kia Global has not yet disclosed the pricing for the refreshed Picanto, it is expected to be available soon in Korea, Australia, and European markets, with a starting price of approximately $20,000.

Advertisement

Kia Picanto Exterior

Kia has infused the new facelift of the Picanto with fresh exterior styling, incorporating their “Opposite United” design philosophy. While the dimensions remain the same, the front and rear have been completely revamped, drawing inspiration from Kia’s flagship EV9 three-row electrified SUV. Notable changes include a new tiger-nose grill, vertically stacked headlight modules with integrated DRLs, an updated front bumper and grill, redesigned bonnet and front fenders.

The rear of the Picanto showcases new LED lighting, including a light bar that spans the width of the car. The rear hatch door/tailgate and bumper have also undergone slight redesigning. The side profile remains largely unchanged, with standard 14-inch steel wheels on the base model and optional 14 or 15-inch alloys on higher trims, while the top-of-the-line GT version can be fitted with 16-inch wheels.

It’s important to note that optional LED headlights are available for both the front and rear, and the version depicted in the post represents the top-of-the-line variant. Overall, the updated Picanto exudes a modern, bolder, and sportier appearance, while the base model may have toned-down features.

Kia Picanto Exterior Interior

Advertisement

While the exterior of the Picanto underwent significant changes, the interior received minor visual updates while retaining its overall layout. Kia has promised improved materials and increased standard features. The car now includes an 8-inch infotainment screen with updated software, although lower trim levels may have a smaller screen size.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are available, and Kia Connect offers onboard services such as live traffic updates, weather information, vehicle location, diagnostics, and more. The Picanto now boasts an enhanced voice-guided navigation system that can receive over-the-air updates.

In terms of instrumentation, there is a digital 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster displaying the digital speedometer and tachometer, although base models may feature a traditional analog needle design. The HVAC controls remain unchanged. Base models feature fabric seats, while upper trims like the GT-Line offer artificial leather upholstery, aligning with Kia’s sustainability efforts to reduce environmental impact and animal use.

Higher trim levels may include additional convenience features like a sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, auto-folding side view mirrors, remote engine start, and a wireless charger.