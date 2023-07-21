KIA Sorento Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Kia Sorento 2023 price in Pakistan: PKR 10,800,000 for 2.4 FWD, PKR 11,700,000 for 2.4 AWD, PKR 11,790,000 for 3.5 FWD (ex-factory).

Distinctive tiger-nose grille, Bi-Function Projection LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED-type fog lamps, panoramic sunroof.

Interior features: Leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls, 3.5-inch Cluster Conventional TFT LCD, 7-inch infotainment display.

The Kia Sorento is a mid-size crossover SUV manufactured by Kia Motors, a South Korean automobile company, first introduced in 2002.

KIA Sorento Latest Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the KIA Sorento 2023 is available at a price range of PKR 10,800,000 for the base variant 2.4 FWD, while the top-of-the-line 3.5 FWD variant is priced at PKR 11,790,000. These prices for the KIA Sorento in Pakistan are exclusive of any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Sorento 2.4 FWD 2400 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes PKR 10,800,000

Get Sorento 2.4 FWD On Road Price KIA Sorento 2.4 AWD 2400 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 11,700,000

Get Sorento 2.4 AWD On Road Price KIA Sorento 3.5 FWD 3500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start

PKR 11,790,000Get Sorento 3.5 FWD On Road Price

Kia Sorento Exterior 2023

The exterior of the new Kia Sorento 2023 features the distinctive tiger-nose grille and bold design elements, making it easily recognizable in a crowd. This 7-seater SUV includes Bi-Function Projection LED headlamps with front LED turn signals, complemented by LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and position lamps. The addition of LED-type fog lamps adds to the overall appearance of the Sorento. The car also comes with electrically adjustable, retractable, and heated side mirrors featuring side repeater lamps. At the rear, the Sorento boasts vertically positioned LED rear combination lamps and a purposeful spoiler with an integrated LED high-mounted stop lamp. The roof features a panoramic sunroof and a shark fin antenna, completing the stylish look.

Kia Sorento Interior 2023

Inside the Kia Sorento 2023, the steering wheel is leather-wrapped and includes tilt and telescopic adjustment features, along with controls for Audio, Call, Voice Recognition, Cruise Control, and MID functions. The car is equipped with a 3.5-inch Cluster Conventional TFT LCD, displaying essential information about the vehicle. The infotainment system is a 7-inch display supporting radio, media, and rearview camera functions, complemented by 6 audio speakers and supporting AUX and Bluetooth connectivity. An additional USB outlet is available for the rear rows.

With three rows of seats, the driver’s seat in the Sorento 2.4L FWD variant features powered reclining, sliding, height adjustment, and cushion tilting, while the other trims include these features for the front passenger seat as well. Lumbar support is provided for the driver’s seat in all trims. The second row of seats has a 4/2/4 split feature, and the third row comes with a 5/5 split feature. The car includes automatic dual-zone climate control air conditioning, and even the third row has air conditioner vents for added comfort.

