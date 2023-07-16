KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

- The Kia Sportage 2023 is a popular compact SUV.
- It has a sporty and revolutionary design.
- The ex-factory price ranges from PKR 7,300,000 to PKR 9,300,000.
The Kia Sportage, a compact SUV, has been a popular model in the Kia lineup since its inception in 1993. While the first generation gained popularity as a budget-friendly SUV in Pakistan, the second generation faced criticism for its safety ratings and features.
However, the third generation, introduced in 2010, marked a significant improvement with better safety ratings and more attractive features. Building on this success, the fourth generation, launched in 2016, further enhanced the Sportage’s appeal and solidified its position as one of the top choices in the compact SUV segment in Pakistan
KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
KIA Sportage Alpha
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control
PKR 7,300,000
KIA Sportage FWD
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes
PKR 8,190,000
KIA Sportage AWD
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 8,820,000
KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition
2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Delivery Time: 1 Month
2 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start
PKR 9,300,000
Kia Sportage 2023 Exterior
Kia has introduced the 5th generation Sportage with a sporty and revolutionary design. The iconic tiger nose grille is wider and more prominent, accompanied by boomerang-styled DRLs extending along the fender and hood line. The exterior also features cube-styled headlights, dual spot fog lights, slim LED taillights, and a blacked-out rear bumper.
Kia Sportage 2023 Interior
Inside the new Sportage, the interior showcases a high-tech and sophisticated ambiance. A panoramic curved wide glass panel conceals two integrated digital screens, one serving as the driver’s instrumental panel and the other as the infotainment system.
The slim HVAC climate control panel adds a minimalist touch, while the new steering wheel with a refreshed brand logo and control buttons, three-dimensional air vents, and central console contribute to the modern aesthetic of the interior.
