KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Kia Sportage 2023 is a popular compact SUV.

It has a sporty and revolutionary design.

The ex-factory price ranges from PKR 7,300,000 to PKR 9,300,000.

Advertisement

The Kia Sportage 2023 is a popular compact SUV that has been manufactured by Kia since 1993. The first generation of the Kia Sportage was introduced in the early 2000s and was a relatively popular low-budget SUV in Pakistan. However, the second generation, which was launched in 2006, was not a hit due to poor safety ratings and unappealing features.

The third generation of the Kia Sportage was introduced in 2010 and was a major improvement over the previous generation. It received better safety ratings and had more appealing features.

The fourth generation of the Kia Sportage was introduced in 2016 and is the current generation. It has continued to improve on the previous generation and is now one of the most popular compact SUVs in Pakistan.

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Sportage Alpha 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control PKR 7,300,000

Get Sportage Alpha On Road Price KIA Sportage FWD Advertisement 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes

Advertisement PKR 8,190,000Get Sportage FWD On Road Price Advertisement KIA Sportage AWD 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start Advertisement PKR 8,820,000

Get Sportage AWD On Road Price KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition 2000 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start PKR 9,300,000

Get Sportage Black Limited Edition On Road Price

Kia Sportage 2023 Exterior

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage has a sporty and revolutionary design. The signature Kia tiger nose grille is wider and bolder, and the boomerang-styled daytime running lights extend along the fender and hood line. Other new design elements include cube-styled headlights, dual spot fog lights, slim LED taillights, and a rear blacked out bumper.

Kia Sportage 2023 Interior

Advertisement

The interior of the new Kia Sportage is high-tech and sophisticated. It features a panoramic curved wide glass panel that hides two digital screens integrated together. One screen serves as the driver’s instrument panel, while the other works as the infotainment system.

There is also a new and minimalistic slim HVAC climate control panel. A new steering wheel with a new brand logo and control buttons, three-dimensional air vents, and central console give the interior a modern look.