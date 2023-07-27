KIA Sportage SUV Price in Pakistan July 2023

The KIA Sportage is a mid-size SUV produced by the South Korean giant.

The KIA Sportage is a mid-size SUV produced by the South Korean giant, which competes with models like Haval Jolion, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, and CHR on the global market.

The Sportage is equipped with 2.0-liter petrol engines and comes with various features, such as six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and an electrically adjustable driver seat.

Despite the record-high car prices in Pakistan, the Sportage remains a popular choice in the local market due to its attractive design, highlighted by modern strokes and a bold front with the signature tiger-nose grille.

This five-passenger vehicle is known for its sporty design, modern interior, and numerous features.

In addition to its stylish design and modern amenities, the Sportage prioritizes safety with advanced technologies and assistance systems. It also offers infotainment features like touchscreen displays, gadget integration, and connectivity options. The spacious interior ensures comfort, especially during long journeys.

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

KIA Sportage Alpha Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,050,000/-

KIA Sportage FWD Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,940,000/-

KIA Sportage AWD Price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,570,000/-

KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition Price in Pakistan is Rs. 9,050,000/-

KIA Sportage Specifications:

