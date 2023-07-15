Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 16th July 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply.

With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Charlie Lee, a former Google employee, is the creator of Litecoin. His intention was to create a lighter version of Bitcoin with similar properties.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $94.87 LTC Price Prediction Advertisement Litecoin is currently trading at $94.87 USD. It has increased by 1.64% in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of Litecoin is $6.96 billion, and the circulating supply is 73.37 million coins. The maximum supply of Litecoin is 84 million coins.