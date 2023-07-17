Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 18th July 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply.

With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Charlie Lee, a former Google employee, is the creator of Litecoin. His intention was to create a lighter version of Bitcoin with similar properties.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $90.82

LTC Price Prediction

Today, the price of Litecoin stands at $90.80 USD, and it is regularly updated. Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin has experienced a 4.60% decrease in value. The trading volume during this period reached $588,466,237 USD. As per its current position on CoinMarketCap, Litecoin holds the #12 ranking with a live market cap of $6,663,134,154 USD. There are 73,383,802 LTC coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 LTC coins.