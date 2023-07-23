Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 24th July 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply.

With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $94.87
LTC Price Prediction
At this moment, the current price of Litecoin against USD is $93.44, and it has experienced a slight increase of 0.17% in the past 24 hours. The total market capitalization of Litecoin stands at $6,861,155,660 USD, making it the 12th ranked cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. There are currently 73,426,464 LTC coins in circulation out of a maximum supply of 84,000,000 LTC coins. The 24-hour trading volume for Litecoin is $373,316,009 USD. Please note that our LTC to USD price is regularly updated in real-time.