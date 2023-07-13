Lotus Emira four-cylinder debuts at Goodwood, details and price

Lotus is gearing up for an exciting showcase at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the highly anticipated four-cylinder Emira will make its public debut. With its largest stand ever at the event, Lotus plans to impress attendees by having four of its cars tackle the festival’s challenging hill climb course. The Emira, powered by a Mercedes-AMG four-cylinder engine, will be available for delivery in Europe later this year, starting at a price of £81,495 in the UK.

However, US customers will have to wait until early 2024 to get their hands on the First Edition models.

Initially introduced with two powertrain options, including a Toyota-sourced supercharged V6 and the turbocharged AMG four-cylinder, the Emira offers impressive performance figures of 400 and 360 horsepower, respectively.

As Lotus bids farewell to its combustion-powered cars, the Emira takes the spotlight, filling the void left by the retirement of the Elise, Exige, and Evora models.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine propels the Emira from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 180 mph.

Advertisement

The V6-powered Emira, set to arrive in Q3 2023, offers different performance characteristics depending on the transmission choice.

Equipped with an automatic gearbox, the top speed is limited to 169 mph, while the manual version can achieve 180 mph and hit 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. The Emira V6 First Edition will be priced at $105,400, excluding the destination charge.

Also Read BMW Art Car is iX1 electric crossover design by German Artist BMW has a rich history of creating remarkable art cars, and their...

In addition to the Emira, Lotus will also showcase its electric models, the Eletre and Evija, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event will serve as an opportunity for Lotus to demonstrate its commitment to expanding its lineup in the era of electric vehicles.

Spy photographers have already caught glimpses of the upcoming Type 133 electric sedan, rumored to have a staggering 905 horsepower, similar to the Eletre R.

Advertisement

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has become a favored platform for automakers to unveil new cars and concepts, and this year’s event is no exception.

Alongside Lotus, Hyundai will reveal the Ioniq 5 N, Caterham will debut Project V, Lamborghini will showcase its LMDh race car, and the AIM EV Sport 01 concept will take on the hill climb challenge, following its recent unveiling.

Lotus’s presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed reflects the brand’s dedication to innovation and its determination to captivate enthusiasts with an impressive lineup of performance cars, both combustion-powered and electric, as it enters the next chapter of its illustrious history.