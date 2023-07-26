MG Car Price in Pakistan July 2023

The MG HS is an elegant and contemporary compact crossover SUV.

MG HS 2023 displays a modern and eye-catching exterior design.

MG HS 2023 offers three interior color options.

Advertisement

The MG HS, an elegant and contemporary compact crossover SUV, represents a significant achievement for the renowned British MG marque, produced by the Chinese automotive powerhouse SAIC Motor. Thanks to the forward-thinking endeavors of MG Motors, this vehicle successfully entered the Pakistani market in 2020.

The MG HS 2023 displays a modern and eye-catching exterior design, incorporating distinct styling elements that create a commanding presence. The prominent stardust grille at the front, adorned with the MG logo, stands out as a focal point. Sleek LED headlamps with manual leveling, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), fog lamps, and auto-lighting and follow me home features enhance the front fascia.

Moving to the rear, the MG HS 2023 features a purposeful spoiler with an integrated high-mounted brake light, complemented by eye-catching sequent illumination from the LED taillamps. The car’s electrically adjustable side mirrors include heating functionality and integrated LED side indicators for added convenience and safety.

The wipers of the MG HS are boneless and come with rain sensors, ensuring optimal visibility during adverse weather conditions. Noteworthy features include welcome lights that illuminate the surroundings upon approach and a sleek shark fin antenna, adding a touch of modernity to the design. The car is equipped with a panoramic sunroof on the top, allowing natural light to fill the cabin, and a power tailgate for easy access to the cargo area.

Inside, the MG HS 2023 offers three interior color options: black, red, and beige, featuring comfortable polyurethane and PVC wrapped seats. The vehicle comes with a range of advanced features for both driver and passenger comfort.

Keyless entry with a smart key provides easy access and starting of the car. The driver’s seat offers manual lumbar adjustment and six-way adjustment, while the front passenger seat has four-way adjustment. The front center armrest is slidable and includes a coolbox and storage compartments, and the rear seats are angle adjustable and can be split 40/60 to create additional boot space. Passenger convenience is further enhanced with a rear armrest with a cupholder.

Advertisement

Dual-zone climate control ensures personalized temperature settings, with rear AC vents maintaining a comfortable environment for all occupants. The car features various illuminated compartments, including the sun visors, rearview mirrors, and glove box, providing easy access in low-light conditions. Ambient lighting adds an elegant touch to the interior.

The speed-sensitive power steering wheel incorporates a visually appealing instrument panel, offering essential information to the driver. The 10.1-inch infotainment display supports features such as color radio, a navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, providing information from the rear parking distance sensors to assist in safe maneuvering.

Safety is a top priority, with the MG HS 2023 including seatbelt reminders for driver and passengers, rear row seatbelt reminders, child lock functionality, Isofix attachment points for child seats, and six airbags for occupant protection. An alarm system adds an additional layer of security.

A standout safety feature is the MG Pilot, which comprises a suite of driver-assist technologies. This includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, intelligent speed assist, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, intelligent cruise assist, front collision warning, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. These advanced technologies enhance driver confidence and safety on the road.

Under the hood, the MG HS is powered by a 1.5L GDI turbo-charged engine, delivering 160hp with maximum 250Nm torque.

MG Car Price in Pakistan:

Advertisement

MG HS Price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,699,000/-

MG Car Specifications:

Body Type Crossover Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4574 x 1876 x 1664 mm Ground Clearance 0 – 175 mm Displacement 1498 – 1500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 160 – 280 hp Torque 250 – 370 Nm Boot Space 448 – 463 L Kerb Weight 1265 – 1775 KG Fuel Type Petrol & Hybrid Mileage 10 – 20 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 – 55 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 200 KM/H Tyre Size 235/50/R18

Advertisement