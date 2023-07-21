MG HS Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

MG HS: Stylish and modern compact crossover SUV by SAIC Motor under British MG marque.

The MG HS is a stylish and modern compact crossover SUV produced by the Chinese automotive giant SAIC Motor under the British MG marque. Introduced to the Pakistani market in 2020 by MG Motors, the MG HS 2023 features a striking and contemporary exterior design with distinctive elements, including a prominent stardust grille, LED headlamps, fog lamps, and a sleek spoiler with LED taillamps at the rear.

MG HS Latest Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of the MG HS 2023 Essence variant in Pakistan is PKR 8,699,000.

Variants Ex-Factory Price MG HS Essence 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation PKR 8,699,000

MG HS Exterior & Interior

Inside, the MG HS 2023 offers a choice of three interior color options and comfortable polyurethane and PVC wrapped seats. It provides various convenient features, including keyless entry, smart key, manual lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat, and angle-adjustable rear seats with a split 40/60 option for additional boot space.

The car is equipped with dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and a 10.1-inch infotainment display that supports various features like radio, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. Safety is a priority, with six airbags, seatbelt reminders, child lock functionality, and Isofix attachment points for child seats.

The standout safety feature is the MG Pilot, offering a suite of driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and more, to enhance driver confidence and safety on the road.

