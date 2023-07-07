New Kia Car Prices in Pakistan 2023 Witness Up to Rs. 400,000 Surge

Kia has recently revised the prices of several models in Pakistan. The updated prices are as follows:

The price of the Picanto MT remains unchanged at Rs. 3,350,000, as the company has not announced any new price for this variant.

The Kia Picanto AT has seen an increase of Rs. 200,000, bringing its new price to Rs. 3,825,000 from the previous Rs. 3,625,000.

Kia Stonic:

The price of the Kia Stonic EX remains the same at Rs. 5,350,000, as there have been no revisions.

The Kia Stonic EX+ has undergone a price hike of Rs. 120,000, with the new price now standing at Rs. 6,050,000 compared to the previous Rs. 5,930,000.

Kia Sportage:

The Sportage Alpha has seen an increase of Rs. 250,000, resulting in a new price of Rs. 7,300,000, up from the previous Rs. 7,050,000.

The Sportage FWD now costs Rs. 8,190,000 after a price increase of Rs. 250,000. The previous rate was Rs. 7,940,000.

The Sportage AWD has also experienced a price hike of Rs. 250,000, with the new price set at Rs. 8,820,000, up from the previous Rs. 8,570,000.

The newly introduced Sportage Black Edition has seen an increase of Rs. 250,000, bringing its new price to Rs. 9,300,000 from the previous Rs. 9,050,000.

Kia has also updated the prices of its Sorento and Carnival models in Pakistan. Here are the revised prices: Sorento: The Sorento 2.4L FWD has increased from Rs. 10,400,000 to Rs. 10,800,000, representing a price hike of Rs. 400,000.

Similarly, the Sorento 2.4L AWD now costs Rs. 11,700,000 compared to its previous price of Rs. 11,300,000, reflecting a difference of Rs. 400,000.

The Sorento 3.5L FWD has been adjusted to Rs. 11,390,000, down from Rs. 11,790,000. This variant has also experienced a price increase of Rs. 400,000. KIA Carnival: The KIA Grand Carnival Executive retains its previous price of Rs. 16,750,000. These price updates reflect the changes made by Kia for these particular models in the Pakistani market. Booking Status All Kia car models can be purchased on a full payment basis with a price lock guarantee. However, the Carnival Executive model is also available for purchase with partial payment options.

Terms and Conditions

Customers who placed orders for Kia vehicles (excluding Sorento and Carnival) in June or earlier and made full payments by July 5, 2023, will receive their vehicles at the existing ex-factory price. Orders placed until July 3, 2023, will be delivered at the revised prices. The ex-factory prices do not include freight and insurance charges. Any new or additional duties and taxes imposed by the government at the time of delivery will be borne by the customer. The price lock offer applies to all bookings at the revised prices, subject to stock availability. Please note that the price lock offer is for a limited time and Kia Lucky Motors reserves the right to withdraw it at any time.