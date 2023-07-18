The Senate Standing Committee on Privatization, led by Senator Shammim Afridi, has raised concerns about Pakistan’s inability to recover $800 million in receivables from Etisalat (e&), even after 17 years of the company acquiring a management stake in PTCL (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited).

The Secretary of the Privatization Commission informed the committee that Etisalat has only made three payments, leaving six installments outstanding. The total pending amount is still $800 million.

Etisalat had initially agreed to pay up to $1.8 billion for the PTCL buyout by 2007 but claimed that the Government of Pakistan had not transferred certain properties to PTCL. As a result, Etisalat withheld around $800 million, refusing to make any further payments.

According to the Privatization Commission, Etisalat was obligated to pay $2.6 billion for a 26 percent stake and controlling rights in PTCL. The payment was structured in installments, with a lump sum of $1.4 billion already paid and the remaining $1.2 billion to be settled in nine tranches.

The Government of Pakistan was supposed to transfer 3,248 properties to PTCL as per the 2004 sale and purchase agreement. However, Etisalat claims that it will only clear the outstanding payment once the complete transfer of properties is accomplished.

Despite repeated assurances from the Privatization Commission that the payment issue with Etisalat would be resolved soon, no progress has been made thus far.

Pakistan has requested that Etisalat deduct the value of the outstanding payment from the shares it holds, but the company insists on full payment only after the transfer of properties.

The matter remains unresolved, with Pakistan still awaiting the recovery of the outstanding $800 million from Etisalat after all these years.