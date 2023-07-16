Pakistan’s Most Expensive Vehicle: Punjab registers vehicle against Rs90lacs tax

Toyota Revo Price in Pakistan July 2023
4X4 capabilities and robust body-on-frame construction. Ex-factory price of Rs16,149,000 as of...
The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department registered a luxury SUV Range Rover, making it the most expensive vehicle in the region’s history.
The total taxes paid for the vehicle amounted to Rs9,110,656, with a total price of Rs172,687,000.
Various taxes and fees were included in the total, such as withholding tax, transfer fee, registration fee, number plate fee, automated registration card fee, income tax, capital value tax, motor vehicles tax, and registration number fee.
The owner of the vehicle remains undisclosed due to privacy reasons, and this is not the first instance of a high tax payment for vehicle registration in the region.
