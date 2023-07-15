Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan July 2023

Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan July 2023

Petrol Price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The government has reduced the price of petrol by nine rupees per litre.
  • Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement during the fortnightly review.
  • The finance minister did not announce any changes in the price of kerosene oil or light diesel oil.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of petrol by nine rupees per litre.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement during the fortnightly review. The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs7 per litre.

After the new adjustments, the price of petrol will be will Rs253 rupees instead of Rs262 rupees, while the price of High-Speed Diesel will be Rs253.50 rupees instead of Rs 260.50.  The new prices will be effective from midnight tonight.

The finance minister did not announce any changes in the price of kerosene oil or light diesel oil. He said the appreciation in the value of the rupee had compensated for the price increase of these products.

The finance minister said the price of one petroleum product had witnessed an increase while the price of another went down in the international mark during the last 15 days, without specifying which products he was referring to.

He said there has been no change in the petroleum development levy (PDL) which was increased to Rs55 per litre on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted to grant relief to the masses and it was decided not to increase the petroleum levy.

Advertisement

Latest Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Old priceNew priceChange
PetrolRs 262Rs 253-9
HSDRs 260.5Rs 253.50-7
Advertisement

Also Read

Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue (July 2023)
Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue (July 2023)

750 Prize bond draw date - The 95th prize bond draw for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story