Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on July 22

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Thursday revealed an indefinite strike, starting from July 22 (Saturday).

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan has officially stated that the association is asking the government to raise the commission for distributors.

The notice adds that the association sent a letter to the Minister of Petroleum, Musadik Malik, to bring this and many other issues to his attention. However, the minister never replied to the association’s grievances.

However, the government allocates a commission of 2.4 percent per liter to the dealers.

The association said they will keep striking until the petroleum ministry takes real action on the matter.

Before this, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) had written a letter to the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) asking the government to set the OMC's profit margin for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs 12 per liter.

In 2022, the dealers' commission for each liter of fuel was raised by over 25%, reaching Rs7. This increase resulted in the Oil Marketing Companies' (OMC) profit margins on petrol and diesel rising from Rs3 and Rs3.68 per liter to Rs6 per liter by November 2022.

