Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan July 2023

First introduced in 2013 with engine and transmission options.

Second generation released in 2019 with new platform and electric variant.

Priced in Pakistan from PKR 7,050,000 to PKR 7,800,000 (ex-factory).

The Peugeot 2008 is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Stellantis, a French automaker. It was initially launched in 2013 and featured a 1.6-liter turbo engine with a six-speed automatic or five/six-speed manual transmission, depending on the engine size.

A facelift was introduced in 2016, and in 2017, a six-speed automatic option became available for the 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine.

In 2019, the second generation of the Peugeot 2008 was introduced, built on PSA’s new Common Modular Platform (CMP). This version offered five internal combustion engine options and an electric variant known as the e-2008. The e-2008 featured a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 50 kWh battery.

Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan

The Peugeot 2008 2023 is priced in Pakistan from PKR 7,050,000 for the base variant Active to PKR 7,800,000 for the top-of-the-line Allure variant. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle without additional charges.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Peugeot 2008 Active 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol 4 Airbags, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, DRLs PKR 7,050,000

Get 2008 Active On Road Price Peugeot 2008 Allure 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol 6 Airbags, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control

PKR 7,800,000Get 2008 Allure On Road Price

Exterior:

The Peugeot 2008 2023 boasts a distinctive and attention-grabbing design with sharp lines and edges. Its front showcases unique full LED headlamps with 3-claw signatures and LED daytime running lamps. The bold black grille on the front bumper adds to its sporty appearance.

At the rear, the bumper features smart LED lights and a gloss black strip. A purposeful spoiler and twin chrome exhaust complete the rear design. The subcompact SUV also features a panoramic sunroof and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior:

The Peugeot 2008 offers a sleek and futuristic interior that sets it apart from its rivals. The soft-feel plastic and suede-like leather covering give it a luxurious look and feel. The high-mounted seats provide a clear view of the road, and the driver’s seat and steering wheel offer multiple adjustment options for enhanced comfort.

The car is equipped with the advanced all-digital PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit, featuring a compact steering wheel, 7″ HD floating capacitive touchscreen, and a configurable head-up instrument panel. The instrument cluster appears on a TFT screen, while the central floating touchscreen provides multimedia functions and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Peugeot 2008 offers four USB ports, integrated satellite navigation with real-time traffic updates, and a 10-speaker audio system for a great listening experience.

Safety and Driver’s Assist Features: The Peugeot 2008 prioritizes safety with various driver-assist features. Cruise control ensures smooth driving on long journeys, while hill start assist prevents skidding on steep paths. The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) prevents locking at high speeds.

The car includes push start/stop technology and a smart key. Parking assist and active lane keep assistance ensure safety during motion, and the vehicle offers road sign and speed limit recognition as well as an active blind spot monitoring system. The electronic stability program enhances handling and ride quality.