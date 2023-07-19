Prince Pearl Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Prince Pearl hatchback was introduced in Pakistan by Regal Automobiles in 2019.

The hatchback Prince Pearl was introduced in Pakistan by Regal Automobiles in 2019. It features a front-wheel drive configuration with a three-cylinder, water-cooled EFI engine.

The engine has a capacity of 796cc, delivering 40 hp at 5500 RPM and 60.5 Nm torque at 3500 RPM. Notable features of the car include an LCD screen, fog lamps, power windows, power steering, power door locks, a spare tire, and the option for an airbag. The Prince Pearl also comes with a warranty of 3 years or 60,000KM.

Prince Pearl Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the price of the Prince Pearl 2023 MT variant is PKR 1,990,000. This price is exclusive of any additional charges and is based on ex-factory rates.

Prince Pearl Exterior: The 2021 Prince Pearl boasts a sporty look, featuring an enhanced front bumper and a wide black grill. The front bumper accommodates fog lights, adding value within its budget range. Halogen headlamp units at the front incorporate daytime running lights (DRLs). The wide chrome grill enhances the vehicle’s premium appearance.

It is equipped with 13-inch alloy rims, contributing to its sleek profile. The front has disc brakes, while the rear has drum brakes with booster brakes instead of ABS. The side mirrors include powered and retractable LED turn signal lights. The body-colored door handles and side mirrors match the overall design language, characterized by pronounced cuts and curves.

The ground clearance is also suitable for local road conditions. The rear of the Prince Pearl resembles the Suzuki Cultus, with a brake lamp on the boot lid and reflectors on the rear bumper. The rear lights resemble those of the Suzuki Cultus, maintaining reasonable quality. The boot is fully automatic and can be opened with a button located near the steering wheel. A spare tire is included in the boot, meeting local standards.

Prince Pearl Interior: The 2021 Prince Pearl offers an appealing interior with a silver-black tone, complemented by wooden accents on the dashboard and interior doors. The interior features power windows, central locking, a visually pleasing LCD screen, and power steering. The car provides comfortable cushioning and can accommodate four adults at a time.