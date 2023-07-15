Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 16th July 2023

Advertisement

As of today, the current price of Quant (QNT) is $101.98 USD. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $15,272,698 USD. Our price updates are in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Quant has experienced a 0.64% increase. It currently holds the #39 rank on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $1,231,225,004 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, with a maximum supply of 14,881,364.