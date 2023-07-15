Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 16th July 2023

Advertisement
Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).
Quant Price Today
|DATE
|Quant
|USD
|Today
|01
Advertisement
$119.8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.