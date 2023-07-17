Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 18th July 2023

Today, the price of Quant (QNT) is $100.44 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $14,515,518 USD. We provide real-time updates on the QNT to USD price. Over the past 24 hours, Quant has experienced a decrease of 0.28%. As of now, it holds the #39 rank on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $1,212,541,567 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, and the maximum supply is 14,881,364.