Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 19th July 2023

Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 19th July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 19th July 2023
Advertisement

Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01
Advertisement
$119.8
Advertisement

Quant Price Prediction
Advertisement

Today, the price of Quant (QNT) stands at $100.13 USD, and the trading volume over the past 24 hours is $13,705,534 USD. We continuously update the QNT to USD exchange rate in real-time. Over the last day, Quant has experienced a decrease of 0.33%. Currently, Quant holds the #39 position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $1,208,887,701 USD. The circulating supply consists of 12,072,738 QNT coins, while the maximum supply is set at 14,881,364 QNT coins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story