Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 19th July 2023

Today, the price of Quant (QNT) stands at $100.13 USD, and the trading volume over the past 24 hours is $13,705,534 USD. We continuously update the QNT to USD exchange rate in real-time. Over the last day, Quant has experienced a decrease of 0.33%. Currently, Quant holds the #39 position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $1,208,887,701 USD. The circulating supply consists of 12,072,738 QNT coins, while the maximum supply is set at 14,881,364 QNT coins.