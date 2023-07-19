Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 20th July 2023

Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).
Quant Price Today
|DATE
|Quant
|USD
|Today
|01
$119.8
As of today, the current price of Quant is $101.34 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $12,001,687 USD. Our QNT to USD price is continuously updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Quant has experienced a 1.53% increase. It currently holds the #39 position on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, with a live market capitalization of $1,223,492,936 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, and the maximum supply is 14,881,364.
