Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 20th July 2023

As of today, the current price of Quant is $101.34 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $12,001,687 USD. Our QNT to USD price is continuously updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Quant has experienced a 1.53% increase. It currently holds the #39 position on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, with a live market capitalization of $1,223,492,936 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, and the maximum supply is 14,881,364.