Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 21st July 2023

Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01
$119.8

Quant Price Prediction

As of today, the current price of Quant is $102.27 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume stands at $14,022,812 USD. The price is showing a positive trend with a 1.18% increase in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, Quant holds the 39th rank, with a live market capitalization of $1,234,697,704 USD. The circulating supply of Quant coins is 12,072,738, with a maximum supply of 14,881,364 coins. Our platform keeps the QNT to USD price updated in real-time.

