Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 21st July 2023

As of today, the current price of Quant is $102.27 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume stands at $14,022,812 USD. The price is showing a positive trend with a 1.18% increase in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, Quant holds the 39th rank, with a live market capitalization of $1,234,697,704 USD. The circulating supply of Quant coins is 12,072,738, with a maximum supply of 14,881,364 coins. Our platform keeps the QNT to USD price updated in real-time.