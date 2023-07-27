Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 28th July 2023

Articles
Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01
$119.8

Quant Price Prediction
As of today, the current price of Quant (QNT) is $101.48 USD, and it has experienced a slight decrease of 0.44% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for Quant is $11,804,882 USD. At the moment, Quant holds the #40 ranking on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $1,225,149,430 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, out of a maximum supply of 14,881,364 QNT coins. Please note that our QNT to USD price is updated in real-time.

