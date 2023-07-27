Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 28th July 2023

As of today, the current price of Quant (QNT) is $101.48 USD, and it has experienced a slight decrease of 0.44% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for Quant is $11,804,882 USD. At the moment, Quant holds the #40 ranking on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $1,225,149,430 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, out of a maximum supply of 14,881,364 QNT coins. Please note that our QNT to USD price is updated in real-time.