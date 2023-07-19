Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vows to support US Dollar with Bitcoin as president

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate, pledged to support the United States dollar with Bitcoin (BTCUSD) if elected president.

Kennedy asserted at a Heal-the-Divide PAC gathering on July 19 that support the American economy by linking the US dollar to “hard currency” like gold, silver, platinum, or Bitcoin could contribute to its re-stabilization.

“Backing dollars and US debt obligations with hard assets could help restore strength back to the dollar, rein in inflation, and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace, and prosperity.”

Kennedy clarified that the process would be gradual, and he would adjust the level of support for the dollar based on the success of the plan.

“My plan would be to start very, very small, perhaps 1% of issued T-bills would be backed by hard currency, by gold, silver, platinum, or Bitcoin,” he stated.

Kennedy, a presidential candidate, has made further pro-Bitcoin statements. He has proposed exempting Bitcoin to US dollar conversions from capital gains taxes, aiming to stimulate investment and encourage businesses to grow within the United States.

These remarks follow Kennedy’s appearance at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, where he announced his acceptance of Bitcoin campaign donations.

Surprisingly, recent investment disclosures reveal that Kennedy holds up to $250,000 worth of Bitcoin, contradicting his previous denial of any exposure to the cryptocurrency.

Notably, other presidential contenders, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have also made significant crypto-related promises, including a pledge to ban central bank digital currencies if elected.

DeSantis said, “If I am the president, on day one, we will nix central bank digital currency. Done. Dead. Not happening in this country.”