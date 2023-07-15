Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue (July 2023)

750 Prize bond draw date – The 95th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs750 is scheduled to take place on Monday, 17th July 2023, in Rawalpindi city. The list of winners for the 750 Prize Bond will be announced on the same date.

State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 750 Rawalpindi 17-07-2023 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR Three main prizes will announced for each draw of the Rs750 prize bond. Following is the list of the amounts of prizes you can win on each draw of a Rs750 prize bond. 01: 1st prize is PKR 1,500,000 (1 Prize) 02: the 2nd prize is PKR 500,000 (3 Prizes) Advertisement 03: While the 3rd prize is PKR 9,300 (1696 Prizes) Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023 Check the upcoming schedule of prize bonds for the year 2023. PRIZE BOND DRAW DATE DAY CITY Rs.750/- January 16, 2023 Monday Karachi Rs.1500/- February 15, 2023 Wednesday Quetta Rs.100/- February 15, 2023 Wednesday Rawalpindi Rs.200/- March 15, 2023 Wednesday Faisalabad Rs.750/- April 17, 2023 Monday Peshawar Rs.1500/- May 15, 2023 Monday Lahore Rs.100/- May 15, 2023 Monday Multan Rs.200/- June 15, 2023 Thursday Quetta Rs.750/- July 17, 2023 Monday Rawalpindi Rs.1500/- August 15, 2023 Tuesday Peshawar Rs.100/- August 15, 2023 Tuesday Karachi Rs.200/- September 15, 2023 Friday Hyderabad Rs.750/- October 16, 2023 Monday Muzaffarabad Rs.1500/- November 15, 2023 Wednesday Faisalabad Rs.100/- November 15, 2023 Wednesday Lahore Rs.200/- December 15, 2023 Friday Multan