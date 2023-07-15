Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue (July 2023)

750 Prize bond draw date – The 95th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs750 is scheduled to take place on Monday, 17th July 2023, in Rawalpindi city. The list of winners for the 750 Prize Bond will be announced on the same date.
State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.
Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 750
|Rawalpindi
|17-07-2023
|1,500,000 PKR
|500,000 PKR
|9,300 PKR
Three main prizes will announced for each draw of the Rs750 prize bond. Following is the list of the amounts of prizes you can win on each draw of a Rs750 prize bond.
01: 1st prize is PKR 1,500,000 (1 Prize)
02: the 2nd prize is PKR 500,000 (3 Prizes)
03: While the 3rd prize is PKR 9,300 (1696 Prizes)
Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023
Check the upcoming schedule of prize bonds for the year 2023.
|PRIZE BOND
|DRAW DATE
|DAY
|CITY
|Rs.750/-
|January 16, 2023
|Monday
|Karachi
|Rs.1500/-
|February 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Quetta
|Rs.100/-
|February 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Rawalpindi
|Rs.200/-
|March 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Rs.750/-
|April 17, 2023
|Monday
|Peshawar
|Rs.1500/-
|May 15, 2023
|Monday
|Lahore
|Rs.100/-
|May 15, 2023
|Monday
|Multan
|Rs.200/-
|June 15, 2023
|Thursday
|Quetta
|Rs.750/-
|July 17, 2023
|Monday
|Rawalpindi
|Rs.1500/-
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Peshawar
|Rs.100/-
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Karachi
|Rs.200/-
|September 15, 2023
|Friday
|Hyderabad
|Rs.750/-
|October 16, 2023
|Monday
|Muzaffarabad
|Rs.1500/-
|November 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Rs.100/-
|November 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Lahore
|Rs.200/-
|December 15, 2023
|Friday
|Multan
