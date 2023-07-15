Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue (July 2023)

750 Prize bond draw date – The 95th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs750 is scheduled to take place on Monday, 17th July 2023, in Rawalpindi city. The list of winners for the 750 Prize Bond will be announced on the same date.

State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 750Rawalpindi17-07-20231,500,000 PKR500,000 PKR9,300 PKR

Three main prizes will announced for each draw of the Rs750 prize bond. Following is the list of the amounts of prizes you can win on each draw of a Rs750 prize bond.

01: 1st prize is PKR 1,500,000 (1 Prize)

02: the 2nd prize is PKR 500,000 (3 Prizes)

03: While the 3rd prize is PKR 9,300 (1696 Prizes)

Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2023

Check the upcoming schedule of prize bonds for the year 2023.

PRIZE BONDDRAW DATEDAYCITY
Rs.750/-January 16, 2023MondayKarachi
Rs.1500/-February 15, 2023WednesdayQuetta
Rs.100/-February 15, 2023WednesdayRawalpindi
Rs.200/-March 15, 2023WednesdayFaisalabad
Rs.750/-April 17, 2023MondayPeshawar
Rs.1500/-May 15, 2023MondayLahore
Rs.100/-May 15, 2023MondayMultan
Rs.200/-June 15, 2023ThursdayQuetta
Rs.750/-July 17, 2023MondayRawalpindi
Rs.1500/-August 15, 2023TuesdayPeshawar
Rs.100/-August 15, 2023TuesdayKarachi
Rs.200/-September 15, 2023FridayHyderabad
Rs.750/-October 16, 2023MondayMuzaffarabad
Rs.1500/-November 15, 2023WednesdayFaisalabad
Rs.100/-November 15, 2023WednesdayLahore
Rs.200/-December 15, 2023FridayMultan

 

