Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar for 8th day in a row

Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar for 8th day in a row

Articles
Advertisement
Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar for 8th day in a row
Advertisement

The Pakistani rupee continuously for the 8th day in a row against the US Dollar during intraday trade today after opening trade at 288.225 in the interbank market.

The documented open market rates for various currencies remained within the range of 292 to 296.

At the end of the day, the PKR (Pakistani Rupee) lost 60 paisas against the dollar, causing it to depreciate by 0.21 percent and close at 288.52.

The informal exchange rate initially docked at 298-303.

Today, the exchange rate for one dollar in Hundi was around 296-301 PKR, and some sources claimed it went as high as 305 PKR. The PKR has been consistently losing value for the past 8 days.

Advertisement

“Losses are in tandem with sentiments. Cash counters are dry while informal channels are beaming with business. The decline has slowed, but clocking below 290 tomorrow would be in accordance with expected research. It is possible that the currency market closes in green before the country observes Ashura at the end of this week,” a trader said.

The rupee has been losing its value steadily since January 2023, with a decline of nearly Rs. 63. Since April 2022, it has dropped even more significantly, going down by over Rs. 112 against the US dollar. Today, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) experienced a loss of 60 paisas against the dollar. This marks the 8th consecutive day of the PKR’s decline.

Also Read

Ashura 2023: Banks, Public Institutions to Remain Closed for 3 Days
Ashura 2023: Banks, Public Institutions to Remain Closed for 3 Days

Ashura 2023 - Banks will remain closed for three days as the...

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages:
Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story