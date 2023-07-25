Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar for 8th day in a row

The Pakistani rupee continuously for the 8th day in a row against the US Dollar during intraday trade today after opening trade at 288.225 in the interbank market.

The documented open market rates for various currencies remained within the range of 292 to 296.

At the end of the day, the PKR (Pakistani Rupee) lost 60 paisas against the dollar, causing it to depreciate by 0.21 percent and close at 288.52.

The informal exchange rate initially docked at 298-303.

Today, the exchange rate for one dollar in Hundi was around 296-301 PKR, and some sources claimed it went as high as 305 PKR. The PKR has been consistently losing value for the past 8 days.

The rupee has been losing its value steadily since January 2023, with a decline of nearly Rs. 63. Since April 2022, it has dropped even more significantly, going down by over Rs. 112 against the US dollar. Today, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) experienced a loss of 60 paisas against the dollar. This marks the 8th consecutive day of the PKR's decline.

