Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 74.03 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 74.03. Updated on, 08 July 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 74.03 74.16

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 279.5 283 Euro EUR 304 307 British Pound GBP 353 358 UAE Dirham AED 76.5 77.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27 Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216 Australian Dollar AUD 195 198 Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.38 77.08 Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73 Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88 Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 72.36 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38 Swedish Krona SEK 25.52 25.82 Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42 Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.