Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 15th July 2023

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created with the goal of exploring the concept of a cryptocurrency project entirely driven by its community.

It serves as an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE) and shares the same characteristic of being deliberately plentiful, with an initial supply of one quadrillion coins.

Additionally, the Shiba Inu ecosystem encompasses various initiatives including an incubator for NFT art and a decentralized exchange named Shibaswap.

Shiba Price Today

DATE Shiba USD Today 01 $0.000007771 Shiba Price Prediction Today, the price of Shiba Inu is $0.000008 USD, and its trading volume in the past 24 hours is $269,855,019 USD. Our SHIB to USD price is constantly updated in real-time. Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has experienced a decrease of 1.59%. As of now, Shiba Inu holds the #19 rank on CoinMarketCap, with a current market cap of $4,580,050,467 USD. The circulating supply of SHIB coins is 589,346,914,631,298, and the maximum supply is not known.