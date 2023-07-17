Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 18th July 2023

SHIB, the primary token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has gained significant popularity since its launch in late 2020.

It is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that has become a global sensation, offering a decentralized and community-driven digital currency. SHIB has achieved widespread acceptance and can be used for payments at numerous locations, either directly or through third-party intermediaries.

The creator of Shiba Inu coin, known by the pseudonym “Ryoshi,” introduced it anonymously in August 2020. Ryoshi describes themselves as an unimportant individual, emphasizing that revealing their identity would not have a substantial impact and would likely be underwhelming.