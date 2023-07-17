Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 18th July 2023

SHIB, the primary token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has gained significant popularity since its launch in late 2020.
It is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that has become a global sensation, offering a decentralized and community-driven digital currency. SHIB has achieved widespread acceptance and can be used for payments at numerous locations, either directly or through third-party intermediaries.
The creator of Shiba Inu coin, known by the pseudonym “Ryoshi,” introduced it anonymously in August 2020. Ryoshi describes themselves as an unimportant individual, emphasizing that revealing their identity would not have a substantial impact and would likely be underwhelming.
Shiba Price Today
|DATE
|Shiba
|USD
|Today
|01
$95.44
Shiba Price Prediction
Today, the price of Shiba Inu is $0.000008 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $122,208,346 USD. Our SHIB to USD price is constantly updated in real-time. Shiba Inu has experienced a 3.35% decrease in value over the past 24 hours. It currently holds the 19th position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $4,561,476,017 USD. The circulating supply of SHIB coins is 589,346,914,631,298, and the maximum supply is unknown.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.