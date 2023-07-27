Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 28th July 2023

SHIB is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in 2020 by an anonymous person or group called Ryoshi. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and is now accepted as a form of payment at hundreds of locations.

Ryoshi has said that he is a nobody and that his identity is not important. He believes that the efforts to unmask him would be underwhelming.

The SHIB token has grown in popularity since its inception and is now one of the most popular meme coins in the world. It is backed by a strong community of supporters and has the potential to become a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

Shiba Price Today

As of today, the current price of Shiba Inu is $0.000008 USD, and it has experienced a 0.63% decline in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $72,460,992 USD, and the live market capitalization is $4,574,892,167 USD. Shiba Inu is ranked #16 on CoinMarketCap, and it has a circulating supply of 589,346,914,631,298 SHIB coins, while the maximum supply information is not available. Our website updates the SHIB to USD price in real-time for accurate information.