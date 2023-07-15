Suzuki 150 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Suzuki introduces GS series with 4-stroke engines.

Suzuki Motor Corporation introduced the GS series, its first range of road motorcycles powered by 4-stroke engines, after primarily producing 2-stroke machines. In the Pakistani market, the Suzuki GS 150 is a popular 150cc bike known for its various strengths. Notably, it features an electric start system and a highly energetic 150cc 4-cylinder cooled SOHC engine, which appeals to young riders.

The bike’s dashboard is attractive and includes an additional dial, enhancing its value for consumers. The circular front headlight design is inspired by Suzuki’s international models, while the comfortable full seat takes the riding experience to a higher level. Suzuki’s inclusion of a 5-speed gear transmission at a competitive price range is a remarkable move.

In terms of specifications, the Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with a 4-stroke, air-cooled, OHC engine with a bore and stroke measuring 57 x 56.8 mm. It features a 5-speed constant mesh transmission and has a compression ratio of 9.2:1. The bike offers a ground clearance of 155 mm and a wheelbase of 1280 mm. The front tire size is 2.75 mm, while the rear tire measures 90/90, both with an 18-inch diameter. The dry weight of the bike is 114 kg, and it has a fuel tank capacity of 12.0 liters. A 12V/10 hr battery is fitted in the GS 150.

Regarding features, the Suzuki GS 150 includes both kick start and electric start options. The front suspension is telescopic with a coil spring and oil damping, while the rear suspension is swing arm with a coil spring and oil damping. The wide rear tire contributes to stability, and the powerful shock absorbers ensure a smooth ride.

Suzuki 150 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki 150 latest price in Pakistan is Rs. 364,000/-

In terms of design, the Suzuki GS 150 boasts a stylish and sleek appearance, although it does not deviate from the ordinary. The seats are comfortable and flat, and the body features eye-catching graphics. The bike is equipped with a 12V headlamp and brake light, and its ignition system is electronic CDI. The new front fender provides additional protection to the front tire while enhancing the bike’s design.

The Suzuki GS 150 achieves a mileage of 55 km/l, making it fuel-efficient. In terms of ride and handling, it offers a strong grip and easy maneuverability. The powerful suspension system effectively absorbs shocks, ensuring a smooth riding experience.

In the Pakistani market, the Suzuki GS 150 has a moderate resale value.

