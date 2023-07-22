Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Suzuki Alto 2023: Small and economical for urban traffic.

The Suzuki Alto is a well-liked hatchback renowned for its affordability and impressive fuel efficiency. It was specifically designed for city driving and is available in several markets worldwide.

The car’s popularity stems from its excellent fuel economy, making it a preferred option for daily commutes and urban travel. Equipped with a small-displacement engine, the Suzuki Alto has consistently been one of the top-selling cars in local markets, thanks to its compact size, affordability, and fuel efficiency.

The Suzuki Alto provides essential features such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and a multimedia system. Safety features, on the other hand, may vary depending on the specific variant, but typically include airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Over the past few months, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has raised the prices of all its vehicle units, including the affordable Alto, due to an ongoing economic downturn. As a result, the cost of new cars, like the entry-level Suzuki Alto, has become unaffordable for many buyers. The price surge can be attributed to the depreciation of the local currency and import restrictions, which have collectively contributed to the overall increase in car prices.

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto VX: Rs 2,251,000

Suzuki Alto VXR: Rs 2,612,000

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS: Rs 2,799,000

Suzuki Alto AGS: Rs 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto Exterior & Interior

The Suzuki Alto 2023 boasts a small and economical design, making it ideal for maneuvering through congested urban traffic. The rear lights are integrated into the bumper, and the headlights and turn signals are combined into a single unit. The front grille size remains consistent across all three models. However, colored door mirrors and handles are exclusive to the VXL variant, along with the presence of retractable mirrors, which are also limited to the VXL model.

Inside, the interior of the Suzuki Alto, considering it is the most affordable locally produced car in Pakistan, looks quite appealing. The dashboard combines dark grey and light grey elements. The speedometer provides all the essential information, such as fuel average, instant fuel average, distance to end, and fuel indicator. The automatic gear shift is conveniently positioned close to the steering wheel, easily accessible. The car features analog climate control, two cupholders in both the front and back areas, and a console box.

The Alto VXL variant comes with practical and desirable features, including power windows, retractable mirrors, dual airbags for added safety, and electric power steering, enhancing the overall driving experience.

