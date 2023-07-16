Suzuki Alto 2023 is popular in developing countries due to its affordability and fuel efficiency.

It was introduced in Pakistan in 1979 as the Suzuki FX and offered three engine options.

In Pakistan, it comes in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS.

The Suzuki Alto 2023 has consistently maintained a strong market presence in developing nations, primarily due to its affordable price and excellent fuel efficiency. Its introduction in Pakistan in 1979 under the name Suzuki FX quickly gained popularity. At the time, it was the most inexpensive car available and offered three engine options: the 539cc T5B, 543cc F5A, and 796cc F8B.

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Alto is offered in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS, with the VXL AGS variant often commanding higher prices in the secondary market. Despite facing stiff competition from other cars in its segment, the Suzuki Alto remains a preferred choice among Pakistani consumers due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and the ease of finding spare parts

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan july 2023

The Suzuki Alto 2023 is priced differently based on its variants in Pakistan. The base variant, VX, starts at a price of PKR 2,251,000, while the top-tier VXL AGS variant is priced at PKR 2,935,000. These prices are ex-factory, indicating the cost of the vehicle without any additional charges or fees.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX 658 cc, Manual, Petrol Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable PKR 2,251,000

Suzuki Alto VXR 658 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Cup Holders PKR 2,612,000

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, ABS, Power Steering, Air Conditioner, AGS

PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, ABS, 6.0″ Display, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Air Conditioner PKR 2,935,000

Get Alto VXL AGS On Road Price

Suzuki Alto Exterior

The Suzuki Alto 2023 has a compact and economical design that allows for easy navigation in busy urban traffic. The rear lights are seamlessly integrated into the bumper, while the headlights and turn signals are combined into a single unit. The front grille is small and consistent across all three models. The VXL variant stands out with its colored door mirrors and handles, as well as retractable mirrors.

Suzuki Alto Interior

Inside, the Suzuki Alto offers a pleasing interior considering its position as the most affordable locally produced car in Pakistan. The dashboard combines dark grey and light grey elements. The speedometer provides essential information such as fuel average, instant fuel average, distance to empty, and fuel indicator. The automatic gear shift is conveniently located near the steering wheel. The car features analog climate control, two cupholders in the front and rear, and a console box. The Alto VXL offers practical features like power windows, retractable mirrors, dual airbags, and electric power steering.

