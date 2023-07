Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker Suzuki. Originally introduced in 1983, this supermini car has been marketed under various names throughout its history, including Geo Metro, Chevrolet Sprint, Pontiac Firefly, and Holden Barina. Despite being discontinued in many markets in 2003, the Cultus continued to be manufactured in Pakistan due to its significant popularity and demand in the country.

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Cultus holds a prominent position in the automotive market. It has been a popular choice among car buyers in the country for many years. The Cultus is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordable price point, making it suitable for urban driving conditions. It has undergone several generations of updates and improvements to cater to the needs and preferences of Pakistani consumers. The Cultus offers a comfortable interior, modern features, and reliable performance, making it a preferred option for individuals and families alike.

Suzuki Cultus Price In Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXR is Rs 3,718,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXL is Rs 4,084,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift is Rs 4,366,000.

Exterior of Suzuki Cultus

– The Suzuki Cultus 2023 is a compact hatchback supermini car. It showcases an angular-shaped chrome grill at the front. The car features sleek halogen multi-reflector headlights. Standard circular-shaped fog lights are included. The rear of the car displays a trapezium-shaped upswept stacked tail light. A high-mount stop lamp is positioned on the rear spoiler. The Suzuki Cultus VXL variant offers electrically adjustable side mirrors. The exterior design of the car is unique and well-proportioned.

Interior of Suzuki Cultus

The interior of the Suzuki Cultus 2023 offers ample space and comfort, accommodating up to 5 passengers. The seats are upholstered in black fabric. The car is equipped with a 3-spoke power steering wheel covered in urethane, which is adjustable for tilt. The instrument panel displays various information, including fuel consumption, distance to empty indication, and a digital clock. Warning lights are present for seat belt reminder, headlamp reminder, door ajar warning, and low fuel warning. Central door locking, electrically powered windows, and remote control door locks are available features. The car comes with manual air conditioning and heating as standard. The VXR variant includes 2 speakers, while the VXL variant offers 4 speakers. Bluetooth audio, Bluetooth calling, AUX, and USB connectivity options are supported. Enhanced security features include an immobilizer, SRS front airbags in the VXL trim, seatbelts, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). The rear seats have a 60/40 split feature, allowing for increased boot space. The luggage area is equipped with a shopping hook for added convenience.

Engine of Suzuki Cultus

Engine: The Suzuki Cultus 2023 is equipped with a 998 cc 3-cylinder engine. Maximum Power: It can generate a maximum power output of 50 kW at 6,000 rpm. Maximum Torque: The car produces a maximum torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

